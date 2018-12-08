Local

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Socastee Friday night

By David Weissman

December 08, 2018 11:42 AM

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night near the intersection of Dick Pond Road and Highway 707 in Socastee, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 7:45 p.m., and the driver and passenger of the 2008 Dodge that struck the pedestrian were not injured, according to SCHP.

The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to a nearby hospital but died from injuries suffered.

SCHP is still investigating.

