Man in a cowboy hat broke into a car. Georgetown’s sheriff is looking for him

A man donned a cowboy hat and trench coat, then he broke into a car. Now the Georgetown Sheriff’s office is trying to find this mysterious man.
A security camera on the Brooks Drive home captured a man breaking into a Jeep shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s press release did not name any suspects.
The Georgetown Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone who knows the man seen in the footage to call (843) 546-5102.
