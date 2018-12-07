Local

Man in a cowboy hat broke into a car. Georgetown’s sheriff is looking for him

By Tyler Fleming

December 07, 2018 04:37 PM

A security camera on the Brooks Drive home captured a man breaking into a Jeep shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The Georgetown Sheriff’s press release did not name any suspects.
A man donned a cowboy hat and trench coat, then he broke into a car. Now the Georgetown Sheriff’s office is trying to find this mysterious man.

A security camera on the Brooks Drive home captured a man breaking into a Jeep shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s press release did not name any suspects.

The Georgetown Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone who knows the man seen in the footage to call (843) 546-5102.

