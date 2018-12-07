Snow could fall through the Carolinas this weekend, but what will happen in Myrtle Beach?

It looks like the snow will bypass Myrtle Beach this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
But the area is predicted to get up to a quarter of an inch of rainfall starting Saturday afternoon, lasting through the day Sunday and into the beginning of the week — it’s just not going to be cold enough to snow.
Folks on the coast should expect temperatures in the low 40s to 50s, the NWS reports. Temperatures in the Conway area could drop to about 38 degrees Friday night, and reach a high of 45 degrees Saturday and 49 Sunday.
A gale watch is in effect for the southern stretch of the Grand Strand from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening, according to the weather service.
Some areas around the Carolinas could have a “historic” winter storm — the first of the season. Six upstate counties will be under a winter-storm watch starting Saturday, and snowfall is predicted to be between one and 10 inches depending on the area.
The NWS reports the Charlotte area may get seven inches of snow and a “light glaze of ice.”
