North Myrtle Beach crews help rescue people, dog after boat capsizes

Crews rescued two people — and their dog too — after their boat capsized while trying to land in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday evening.
North Myrtle Beach police and fire crews responded to the 54rd Avenue North boat ramp for the capsized jon boat, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling. The boat ramp feeds into Hog Inlet. North Myrtle Beach Fire, police and beach patrol responded to the scene.
Two police officers jumped in the water to help rescue the duo and the dog around 5 p.m.
Since the incident happened at dusk, it was too dark to find the boat, according to Dowling. Crews will return on Friday morning to look for the boat.
The rescued couple and dog were OK after the incident.
