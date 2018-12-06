Thawed blood, food kept in to-go bags. This Myrtle Beach restaurant didn’t get an A

A Myrtle Beach restaurant had thawed blood at the bottom of a refrigerator and food packaging with no expiration dates during its first inspection as an operating business, according to a DHEC report.

La Vinotinto scored an 83 on its latest inspection Nov. 27.

During the inspection, food was found stored in to-go bags and a refrigerator that needs repairing had not kept food frozen, according to the report. Thawed blood was on the bottom of the refrigerator, a non-food contact spot.

The restaurant, at 402 Broadway St., also did not have its dish-washing station up to code, the report states. Milk and flour were stored in containers that were not labeled and food had packaging without a throw-away date, according to DHEC.

A DHEC inspector noted there was an employee who did not change gloves between handling uncooked chicken and uncooked ground beef.

The business had its pre-operational inspection Oct. 2 and received an A.