Man robs Myrtle Beach store where he once worked, cops say

A reported robbery at the Ross Dress for Less store on Seaboard Street was committed by a man with inside knowledge, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a masked man tried to enter the store through an unlocked door. He went for the cash box, and then he began to fight with a manager over “money bags.” After struggling with the manager, the man escaped with one bag of cash.
The news release identified the suspect as Napoleon Denzell Johnson, a man previously employed at the store.
The suspect then drove off in a red Chevy Equinox. According to the release, police quickly found the vehicle and the arrest soon followed.
It took Myrtle Beach and Horry County cops three hours to find Johnson in his home.
According to the release, he is being held at the Myrtle Beach Police Department on charges of strong armed robbery. No further details were provided in the release.
