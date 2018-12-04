Emergency crews responding to sick people in crowd at Aynor school

Several ambulance and fire crews are responding to an Aynor school for ill people at an event.
According to police radio traffic, several in the capacity crowd were coughing and ill. The school is believed to be Aynor High School. Nobody has been transported to the hospital as of 7:15 p.m.
Three ambulances and other fire crews are responding to the school.
An emergency responder on scene said it was possibly pepper spray that made the people sick, according to the radio traffic.
