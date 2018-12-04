Local

This new 26-story Ocean Boulevard highrise hotel may come with rooftop dining

By Megan Tomasic

December 04, 2018

A 26-story hotel is headed to 21st Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.
A new highrise hotel is headed to the oceanfront at the end of 21st Avenue North.

The 26-story Marriott Tower is being built at the former Breakers registration building, located at 2004 North Ocean Boulevard, which was demolished in January.

download.jpg
LS3P

Renderings created by LS3P, a local architecture firm, shows space for an outdoor pool, a lazy river and laundry units on each floor. On the 26th floor, there is space for a restaurant and bar area, with a glass floor on the ocean side of the building. There is also space for outdoor seating on the top floor.

On the side of the building there is space for a walkway to the ocean. Renderings show the path with landscaping and benches.

Last October, Myrtle Beach City Council approved the demolition of Breakers registration building to make room for the new hotel. The goal is to create a “maritime forest” consisting of a 60-foot vista. The space will be created from three already existing 20-foot public beach accesses.

download (1).jpg
LS3P

Last year, Carol Coleman, director of the Myrtle Beach Planning Department, said the construction will be done in two phases. The first phase will bring the new tower at the end of 21st Avenue North. The second phase will bring twin towers to the end of the road.

Renderings are set to be presented during Thursday’s Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board meeting.

Breakers is also presenting renderings for the repainting of their 21st Avenue North parking garage and their 2024 North Ocean Boulevard tower.



According to renderings, the buildings will get the same blue and tan paint.

City leaders have been debating what should go in the Superblock area of downtown Myrtle Beach, and on Wednesday the first conceptual plans for the area were revealed.

By

