Mystery of Baby Horry: He would have been 10 years old, but was left in the woods to die

By Hannah Strong

December 04, 2018 04:56 PM

Ten Year Memorial for ‘Baby Boy Horry’

A memorial service was held today for 'Baby Boy Horry' at Hillcrest Cemetery marking the ten-year anniversary of the birth and death of the unidentified infant who was found abandoned in a shopping bag on Dec. 4, 2008. Dec 04, 2018.
Ten years later the mystery remains.

Just hours old, Baby Boy Horry was discovered by utility workers on Dec. 4, 2008, in a wooded area along Meadowbrook Road in the Conway area. He was found deserted inside a shopping bag and has never been identified.

A crowd gathered Tuesday at Hillcrest Cemetery to remember his short life, a decade after he was found. Bagpipes rang through the cemetery, a first for the service, and about 30 people sang Christmas carols.

“We are trying to keep the case as alive as possible,” said Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. “I hope people will remember him and think about him when they ride past Hillcrest Cemetery.”

The case is dear to Edge’s heart — something he’ll never forget.

Edge said he thought the case would have been solved by now.

“Hopefully one day someone will come and tell us,” he said. “Maybe their conscience will get to bothering them.”

Motorcycle group Rolling Thunder adopted Baby Boy Horry, and the group attends the ceremony each year to honor him and Grace Carlson Santa Cruz, called “Baby Grace,” who died in floodwaters in 2015.

Joanna Stuby, a member of Rolling Thunder, said she is blessed to be celebrating the lives of Baby Horry and Baby Grace.

“Nobody wants to be forgotten,” she said. “It’s just nice to be remembered.”

Bagpipers play at a memorial service that was held today for ‘Baby Boy Horry’ at Hillcrest Cemetery. Tuesday marks the ten-year anniversary of the birth and death of the unidentified infant who was found abandoned in a shopping bag by utility workers on Dec. 4, 2008. Dec 04, 2018.
Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Grace is buried near Baby Boy Horry in a section in “Baby Land” at Hillcrest Cemetery on S.C. 544 where hundreds of other babies have been laid to rest since the early 1950s.

Baby Grace was buried in the cemetery in November 2015 and is remembered during the ceremony each year alongside Baby Boy Horry.

Sarah Toney, Grace’s mother, pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse in the 5-month-old’s drowning death after she was lost in the rushing waters of a Socastee creek on Nov. 3, 2015. Toney has since asked for a trial, saying her plea was made involuntarily, was “unlawfully induced,” and that her lawyer failed to adequately represent her, according to court papers.

