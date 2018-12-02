Stock photo
One person dies in single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

December 02, 2018 02:04 PM

A man died as a result of a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday morning in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Jack Baldwin II by the Horry County Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on the U.S. 17 overpass approaching the Horry-Georgetown county line at approximately 5:15 a.m. when the 2005 Chrysler van he was driving ran off the road and struck a pine tree, according to the coroner’s office.

Baldwin, who was wearing a seat belt, died from multiple blunt trauma, the coroner reports.

