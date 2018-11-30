He was going to buy weed and got in a wreck, cops say. Then he was arrested for assault

A man allegedly punched his mother several times after she refused to take him to buy weed, police say.
Thursday evening, a woman walked to the Myrtle Beach Police Department with a bloody nose, saying she and her son got into an argument after she refused to drive him to buy weed, a police report states.
Her son then asked if he could use her car to go buy weed. When she refused, he got up and starting throwing punches, officials said.
After getting her a couple of times, the victim fell off the bed, allowing her son to grab her purse with the car keys, according to police.
At the intersection of Nance Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue, police responded to a wreck involving the son, the report said, causing extensive damage to the car.
Ronald Cohens, Jr. was arrested and charged with third degree assault and battery.
Online records show Cohens was recently arrested by the Horry County Police Department for third degree assault and battery in January and again in March.
