This French restaurant just expanded in The Market Common

Crepe Creation Cafe just got a little bit bigger.





Located in The Market Common, the restaurant recently expanded, adding a full bar and new menu items, said Julia Isenberg, a server at the restaurant.

Every day, the restaurant will hold a happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., service $5 margaritas, martinis and mojitos. The bar will also serve beer, wine, mimosas and liquor.

New breakfast items will be added to the menu starting on Monday, including eggs, omelets and specialty items. More items including steaks and French entrees will be offered as options starting Dec. 12.

“We are so excited and can’t wait to serve everyone great food and provide excellent service,” their Facebook page reads. “Thank you to all our loyal friends out there over the past seven years.”

Crepe Creation Cafe is located at 4012 Deville Street.