She was lying in the street with a stab wound, police say. Now, a juvenile is in jail

A woman was found lying in the street, bleeding from a stab wound, police said.
Police responded to Maple Avenue on Wednesday in response to a stabbing. When they arrived, they found the woman with a stab wound in her right arm, a police report reads.
After getting a search warrant, police found a large silver kitchen knife near the back door of a home. The knife had blood on it, officials said.
A 16-year-old was arrested in relation to the incident, the report states. The person is charged with attempted murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime.
The woman was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
