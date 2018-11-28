Vacancy: Here is where a new hotel is set to open in Conway

A new hotel is set to open along Highway 501 in the Conway area in the coming months.
The hotel will be located off on of the area’s main roadways and will be a mid-tier hotel, ConwaySCNow, a local economic development group, announced on Thursday. The hotel will be behind the current Cookout and south of Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
Marriott or Hilton will be the brand for the hotel, according to the organization. Shiv Properties, a local hotel development group, bought the land where the hotel will sit. .
The hotel will feature 90 to 100 guest rooms, meeting space and indoor hotel.
