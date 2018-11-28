Putting money where the mouth is: Myrtle Beach wants to hear from you on downtown fixes

The public could have the chance to participate in a four-day forum focused on downtown redevelopment — but it comes with almost a $20,000 price tag for city officials.
Running from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, the forum would allow the public to give their input on the master plan so far, but the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation would have to shell out $19,850.
Three of the four days would allow community members to come in to talk with different Benchmark Planners — the city-hired downtown consultants — throughout the day. The DRC, a non-profit arm of the city, would also have to pay for housing for the members to come to Myrtle Beach for the forum.
At night, staff members would give presentations on what was discussed throughout the day.
“It’s basically an opportunity for the public to come in and have conversation,” said Lauren Clever, director of the DRC. “In the evening time the public can come back and have those conversations. Benchmark just kind of funnels it to that final data.”
While the decision ultimately boils down to the DRC, city council debated the option on Tuesday. Council members did not vote, but expressed concerns over the cost of the forum.
“I think we’re pretty far down in the process to be taking new ideas,” councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat said. “I think where we’re at...is here’s what we’ve been presented, what is your response to that? I don’t know that that entails four days.”
Clever said the idea of the public comment session is not to get new ideas, but to show the community what council has been working on for downtown Myrtle Beach.
Councilman Mike Chestnut suggested shortening the forum, condensing it into the time between the next two meetings.
In the initial time frame, public comment was scheduled for Jan. 8. Chestnut suggested working in a shorter public comment period around that time.
“In all of the meetings that we had, everybody was pretty consistent in what they wanted anyway,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. “I honestly don’t know how much more we’re going to get.”
Prior to the city hiring the downtown consultants, the DRC held various public comments session centered around the south-mixed used area, Kings Highway and the Superblock.
“This needs to actually be a functional, working plan for us,” Bethune said. “And, from the very beginning, I think all of felt like it was important to have the public and communities buy in and involvement.”
According to City Manager John Pedersen, city council initially had the option to add the $19,850 forum to the time line when Benchmark was originally creating a plan. Council decided against it because they wanted to see what the process would look like without it, Pedersen said.
Pedersen said adding the forum would not affect the presentation of the master plan in February.
The DRC, which would pay for the forum, will make a final vote on the decision.
“I want to make sure that we do it right, and I feel like the public input that we’re having at meetings is lacking,” councilman Gregg Smith said. “And it may be because we’re having it in a council meeting or that it’s not just the downtown master planning consultant.
“Maybe people don’t have time to get to it. I want to make sure everyone has the chance to have their input heard, but I don’t like the $20,000 price tag.”
Comments