‘The little magic that’s in the air’: Where to find Christmas trees on the Grand Strand

Lining U.S. 17 near Restaurant Row, Christmas trees are illuminated by string lights. Inflatable decorations next to a mini house welcome customers to the stand, creating a little winter wonderland.
Tiffany’s Christmas Trees, located in front of Thoroughbreds restaurant near North Myrtle Beach, is one of the few Christmas tree stands along the Grand Strand.
Starting her stand 18 years ago, Tiffany Haley first opened in Murrells Inlet, selling pumpkins, fruit and trees. But active hurricane seasons forced Haley to scale back — a decision that let her open during her favorite time of year.
“I just love this time of year,” Haley said. “I love how happy people are this time of year, and kind of the little magic that’s in the air.”
Each year, Haley buys her trees from a farm in Boone, North Carolina. This year, she had to buy extra, ensuring she didn’t run out before Christmas.
Haley opens Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Last year, she said she ran out of trees by Dec. 8.
“I have the tallest trees,” Haley said. “I’ve priced them, they’re cheaper than Lowe’s. The kids can get free pictures with their folks. We do put fresh cuts at the bottom of every tree for folks so they can take them home and put them in water.”
Haley also sells hand-made wreaths and soy candles.
But this year, a tree shortage has caused the price to rise by about $25, Haley said.
Taking 10 years to grow, farmers stopped planting trees during the 2009 recession, when Christmas trees were considered a luxury. Now, people who are selling trees during the holidays are feeling the brunt of the recession.
“Next year’s going to be tough, but then we’ll go right back to it,” Haley said, not worried that sales will pick right back up in two years.
Along the Grand Strand there are several spots to purchase fresh Christmas trees.
- Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm — 5200 Adrian Highway, Conway
- Cabana Christmas Trees — 10615 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island
- Snowy Branch Farms — 512 Carson Avenue, Murrells Inlet
- Goodman’s Tree Farm — Inlet Square Mall, Murrells Inlet
- Judy’s Fresh Produce — 807 U.S. 17, North Myrtle Beach
And for Haley, her favorite part of selling Christmas trees is the families.
“I think it’s the kids eyes,” Haley said. “When people come here and they take the time walking through and they’re trying to find the perfect thing. They spend a whole month staring at it, so it’s nice to be a part of their Christmas and their holiday.”
Comments