Myrtle Beach to get direct, seasonal flight to the Windy City in 2019

Good news for lovers of the Chicago Cubs and deep dish pizza: Myrtle Beach International Airport is getting a direct flight to the Windy City.
Starting in the summer of 2019, there will be a daily, non-stop United Airlines flight to Chicago’s O’hare International Airport and back, according to a Tuesday press release from the airport.
The flights will begin on June 6 and will run through the tourist season. According to United’s website, the inaugural flight will leave Myrtle Beach at 1:25 p.m. and take a little over two hours to arrive in Chicago.
“In addition to the convenient nonstop service to Chicago, the opportunities offered by United to connect passengers beyond ORD make getting to other top markets around the United States and throughout the world easier than ever before,” said Horry County Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes.
If you’re interested in going to Chicago via this new direct flight, visit United’s website for more details.
