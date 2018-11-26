Conway police ask for assistance in locating missing 13-year-old

Conway police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Jamiah Nashae Franklin, 13, was reported missing to the department Monday and was last seen at approximately 5:05 p.m. at the Conway Recreation Center located at 1515 Mill Pond Rd, according to a news release.
Franklin stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a purple head band.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-248-1790.
Comments