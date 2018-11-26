Job alert: New business to bring 48 news jobs to Horry County

More jobs are coming to Loris as a new industrial company plans to move into the area.
B&B Crane Services, an industrial supply and construction crane company, announced on Monday it would establish operations in Loris at the Loris Commerce Park located off U.S. 701. With its new site, B&B Crane promises to bring 48 new jobs and invest $10 million in the area.
In addition, it plans to bring another future location to Ascott Valley in Conway, according to a Monday news release from the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation.
The company is looking for welders and CNC operators, as well as people to serve in supervisory and service roles. More information about job openings can be found on B&B’s website.
B&B already has a location in Myrtle Beach. The company said it will maintain the 52 positions it currently has in the area, while adding the 48 new ones.
In addition to crane operations, B&B fabricates metal, offers trucking services and plant maintenance. While based out of Wilmington, North Carolina, it has locations across the southeastern United States.
Horry County Council Chair Mark Lazarus said in the release that this announcement shows the efforts of the MBREDC and local governments are paying off. He said this will help diversify the local economy.
“This announcement is just another example of the success that is possible because of the strong partnerships we have across the County,” he said.
