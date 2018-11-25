Have you seen him? 83-year-old man from Conway reported missing

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating an 83-year-old man from Conway.
Emil Joseph Matsko was last seen Friday evening at his home in Conway, according to a news release. He is 5-foot-10, 190 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair, the release states.
Matsko might be driving a silver 2012 Toyota Camry, police say.
Police warn that Matsko might be disoriented, but no foul play is suspected, according to the release.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-248-1520.
Comments