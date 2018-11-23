‘Lots of happy shoppers with lots of bags’: Black Friday kicks off on Grand Strand

Black Friday kicked off across the Grand Strand last night, and stores were still buzzing with business Friday afternoon.
Starting at 6 p.m. last night, stores opened their doors to shoppers, offering discounts and deals for the holiday season.
“We’re definitely seeing an increased enthusiasm from our shoppers,” said Emily Coke, general manager of Tanger Outlets on U.S. 501. “We’re seeing lots of happy shoppers with lots of bags, so that’s great news.”
Tanger Outlets on U.S. 501 is open until 10 p.m. According to their website, stores are offering between 50 and 60 percent off along with other offers.
At the North Myrtle Beach Walmart, shoppers grabbed at TVs as they’re passed down a line of people. Shopper Caleb Higgins said he shot the video Thanksgiving night.
For NMB Walmart assistant manager Kathy Baldino, the night wasn’t as crazy as it’s been in the past.
“It’s not that bad,” she said. “Even last night it wasn’t that bad.”
Baldino said it was the best Black Friday the store had since she started working there about five years ago. This year, she said, the hot items were centered around toys.
“It’s hard to prepare because you never know what’s going to be the hit item,” Baldino said, saying popular items change from year to year.
Coastal Grand Mall, located at 2000 Coastal Grand Circle, is open until 10 p.m. Friday. Stores at the mall include Express, Belk, Bath & Body Works and more.
While people are still in the throes of Black Friday shopping, others are preparing for Cyber Monday. Across the Grand Strand hotels are offering discounted rates including Hotel Blue and Captains Quarters.
Sales weren’t the only thing doing well across the Grand Strand over the holiday weekend.
According to numbers from the Tourism Economy Study conducted by Coastal Carolina Univerity’s Clay Brittain Jr. Center for Resort Tourism, the number of rooms booked between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23 increased about 24 percent compared to last year.
The study takes data from hotels, condos and campsites over the Grand Strand.
From Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, the college determined a 47 percent increase in rental units compared to last year. According to the results, the numbers were determined from booking websites.
“This is probably the best Black Friday we’ve had,” Baldino said.
