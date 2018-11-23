This new store just opened in Surfside Beach

A new business is open in Surfside Beach.
Cottage Place Vendors opened Friday morning, offering spaces for different vendors to set up shop. According to partner Sandra Swaringen, vendors offering coastal home decor and furniture, painted furniture and used furniture have already set up shop.
Located at 675 U.S. 17 South, the business opened in a former church, offering 6,000-square-feet, Swaringen said.
Cottage Place Vendors is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Through the month of December, Surfside Beach is decorating for the first annual It’s a Wonderful Life in Surfside Beach. Every Saturday, businesses will host a Christmas crawl, offering discounts and food.
