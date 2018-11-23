Local

Minor coastal flooding, rain expected throughout weekend along Grand Strand

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

November 23, 2018 10:28 AM

Some areas in Garden City, Cherry Grove and Pawleys Island can expect minor flooding Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

During high tide, around 7:30 a.m., the sound in Garden City will rise, causing flooding across Atlantic and Cypress Avenue. Flooding will also cover part of Pine Avenue, NWS reports.

Low-lying areas in Cherry Grove and Pawleys could also experience flooding.

Rain is expected Friday night into Saturday, with the Myrtle Beach-area receiving almost an inch of water.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-60s as a high throughout the weekend. Lows will range from the mid-40s to low-50s.

