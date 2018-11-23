Minor coastal flooding, rain expected throughout weekend along Grand Strand

Some areas in Garden City, Cherry Grove and Pawleys Island can expect minor flooding Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.
During high tide, around 7:30 a.m., the sound in Garden City will rise, causing flooding across Atlantic and Cypress Avenue. Flooding will also cover part of Pine Avenue, NWS reports.
Low-lying areas in Cherry Grove and Pawleys could also experience flooding.
Rain is expected Friday night into Saturday, with the Myrtle Beach-area receiving almost an inch of water.
Temperatures will remain in the mid-60s as a high throughout the weekend. Lows will range from the mid-40s to low-50s.
