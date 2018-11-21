Bugs, fecal matter smeared on walls found in home with three kids, police say

Two people were charged after three kids were found living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a report from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
Angel and Brian Whalen were arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after officers entered their Ivystone Drive home and found broken Christmas ornaments, insects and fecal matter smeared on the walls, officials said.
Officers also reported insufficient amounts of food to feed three kids.
Officers entered the home on Wednesday. Angel and Brian Whalen are currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
