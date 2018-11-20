Ex-Atlantic Beach police chief sues Conway over 2017 domestic violence arrest

Atlantic Beach’s ex-police chief is suing Conway saying they falsely arrested and humiliated him.

Timothy Taylor filed a lawsuit against the city this week in Horry County Circuit Court. The lawsuit stems from Taylor’s arrest in September 2017.

Conway Police charged Taylor with unlawful neglect of a child and domestic violence first offense.

According to a Conway police report, Taylor became angry when he was told he couldn’t pick up his children. He pulled out a gun and threatened to harm himself, a report states.

Those charges were dismissed two months later because it lacked probable cause.

As a result of the charges and being placed in the detention center, Taylor said he lost his job as a police chief, was humiliated and suffered emotional distress, according to the lawsuit. He says Conway police were negligent in the arrest, which was without probable cause or evidence.

The arrest was based only on rumors and innuendo, Taylor argues.

Taylor’s lawsuit claims false imprisonment, slander, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other charges. It asks for an unspecified amount of money.

Conway spokeswoman Taylor Newell said the city hasn’t been served with the lawsuit and it’s Conway policy not to comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit is similar to one Taylor filed earlier this year against the town of Atlantic Beach. In that case, Taylor said town officials made false statements against him after his arrest and during his firing. That lawsuit is still active.