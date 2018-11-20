Voters discuss what brought them to the polls Tuesday

Voting is among the core responsibilities for citizens of the United States, and you can exercise your right today by voting. Polls close at 7 p.m., but as long as you’re in line by then, you can vote.
2018 Midterms: Here are some of Horry County’s funniest write-in votes

By Tyler Fleming

tfleming@thesunnews.com

November 20, 2018 01:31 PM

Horry County picked its new leaders in an election that didn’t have a ton of contested races. But who did the people of Horry County secretly want? The Sun News requested the write-in submissions to find out.

Keep in mind none of these umm … people received more than two votes.

County Chair: A literal chair

An inanimate chair literally can’t vote for that thing you’re against. The oppositional candidates can’t say that.

Board of Education, District 3: Hillary Clinton

Sure, she didn’t take Horry County in the 2016 presidential election. Still, one voter was #WithHer for the local board of education.

Board of Education, chair: Atticus Finch

Mr. Finch has it all. He’s smart, kind, caring and fictional. That last one is probably why he didn’t get more votes.

Board of Education, chair: Kenny Powers

Kenny once worked for a school in the show Eastbound and Down. And now he wants to work for all schools.

Probate Judge: Jim Neutron

Boy genius turned young adult write-in candidate. Canonically, Jimmy Neutron is still a kid and his TV show hasn’t been on air since 2006. He is probably not eligible to hold office.

Solicitor, Circuit 15: Anybody else

Doesn’t matter who to this voter, the county just needs a change.

Solicitor, Circuit 15: L. Ron Hubbard

Uh, does Horry County have a sizable Scientology following?

Comptroller General: An actual elephant

Don’t expect him to forget his campaign promises or to comprehend the challenges of the office.

Soil and Water District Commission: Barack Obama

Typically former presidents don’t run for office again. Then again, John Quincy Adams was a U.S. Representative after his presidency.

S.C. House of Representatives, District 56: Charles Darwin

Maybe he will have some suggestions on this population boom we’re seeing.

S.C. House of Representatives, District 107: Santa

The sleigh won’t get stuck in traffic on its way to Colombia. Also, y’all. Vote for who you want, but the election was in November. At least make it to December before you start campaigning for Santa. It’s rude to the Turkey Float in the Macy’s Parade. No one voted for it.

