Women who injured themselves on Broadway at the Beach slide sack lawsuit

Convicted in the court of Facebook opinion?

Hundreds of social media comments this past weekend condemned a lawsuit by two women who injured themselves after breaking in and using a Broadway at the Beach slide.

On Monday, the two women decided to let their lawsuit slide away.

Last week, Ally Mulcahy and Jillian McGovern filed their lawsuit in Horry County Circuit Court. Days later they dropped the case — though it could be refiled in the future.

The suit alleged Broadway at the Beach, a slide manufacturer and others failed to prevent access to the slide, even though the amusement park area was closed. The women also said they weren’t given proper instructions on how to use the barricaded slide.

The Pavilion Park slide stands 80 feet tall and provides a 200-foot ride, according to the lawsuit. When the Myrtle Beach area park is closed only a plastic gate blocked entrance to the slide, the lawsuit contended.

In late April 2017, Mulcahy and McGovern were in Myrtle Beach for a friend’s wedding and entered a closed Pavilion Park, the suit argued.

“Even though it was closed, the plaintiffs were easily able to move the unsecured gate at the entrance to the Pipeline Slide and climb the stairs to the top of the slide,” the filing read.

The two women did not know water needed to be sprayed on the slide and a burlap sack was used to go down the ride.

They went down the slide and crashed into a metal barrier at the bottom. The filing says the women suffered broken ankles and knees and Mulcahy needed surgery.