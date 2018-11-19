Suspect snuck around a bedroom as Horry County couple slept feet away, victim says

As an Horry County couple slept, a suspect broke into their home and moved several items, including ones in their bedroom, a victim told police.
On Nov. 16, Horry County police responded to Bonita Loop in the Myrtle Beach area for a reported burglary.
The victim told police that she and her husband returned home from vacation and were asleep. They woke up in the morning to find several items moved around in their home, according to a police report.
The woman said the suspect cut the screen door and then went around the home — including the bedroom — while they were asleep, the report states. The suspect took two computers and a speaker, with a total value of $6,000.
Police did not include any suspect information or description in their report.
Comments