Pedestrian killed trying to cross highway in North Myrtle Beach area

A pedestrian died on Thursday night after being hit by a SUV while crossing S.C. Highway 9 in the North Myrtle Beach area.
The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. about a half-mile from McLeod Health Seacoast hospital. S.C. Highway Patrol troopers say Cynthia Almeida, of Smithfield, Virginia, was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe south on S.C. Highway 9 when she hit the pedestrian who was trying to cross the road.
The unidentified pedestrian died, troopers say. Almeida was not injured.
Troopers continue to investigate the wreck. Emergency responders closed the southbound lanes of S.C. Highway 9 while they tended to the scene.
Comments