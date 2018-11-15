CCU gives thumbs up: Stage is set for a new theater in downtown Myrtle Beach

A Coastal Carolina University owned cultural arts center is now one step closer to coming to downtown Myrtle Beach.

The CCU Board of Trustees met Thursday morning to discuss the details of entering an agreement with the City of Myrtle Beach. The board unanimously voted to move forward with the plan.

The new cultural center will be housed in what is now three properties in the Superblock area of Myrtle Beach, along Highway 501 within the city limits.

CCU expressed interest in the properties back in January. Once opened, the site will be able to host up to 30 productions per year, as long as they don’t conflict with other CCU performances.

The terms of the lease gives CCU free rent for the first 5-years, after which the University will pay $95,000 per month. Before moving in, however, the university is expected to pay $400,000 in renovations and put in the theater equipment.

Earlier in the week, the Myrtle Beach City Council met to discuss purchasing the property and what the lease agreement would be. The the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation met on Wednesday to execute the purchase.

Council decided to purchase the property and begin renovations. The whole process will cost more than $6 million, with the DRC chipping in $1 million. The City of Myrtle Beach will take out a $5.1 million loan for the purchase.

“This is a really great thing for the community and it’s positive,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said last week before the vote. “It’s a really great collaborative partnership and will really help with what we’re trying to do downtown and what our priorities are.”