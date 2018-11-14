‘Potential human remains’ found near Murrells Inlet park

Potential human remains were found in a forested area near the Triangle Park in Murrells Inlet on Wednesday.
Georgetown Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Jason Lesley said deputies and the Georgetown Coroner’s Office responded to a forested area after the remains were found.
He stressed it was early in the investigation and officials haven’t confirmed if the remains are a human. The remains were found by someone along the nearby bike path.
The area where the remains are located is off Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet.
