Bear Tracts development gets a no vote from Horry County Council. Here’s why

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Horry County Council voted 6 to 5 against the proposed Bear Tracts housing development on Old Highway 90 near Old Reaves Ferry Road.

This was the second reading of the ordinance. At the December County Council meeting the development will go on to its third reading. Unless enough council members change their mind before then, the decision will most likely stand.

Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus recused himself from the vote, citing a business conflict of interest. He said he does not have any financial stake in the development. Council vice-chair Bill Howard acted as chair during the discussion.

The tract’s agent, DDC Engineers’ Mike Wooten, made it clear to council that a denial of the plan would not necessarily stop homes from being built. Under the land’s current zoning, hundreds of homes can be built without a council decision. He believes that the proposed project gives more options to the county, accounts for more variables and helps pay its impact on public infrastructure.





If the plan is disapproved, however, Wooten’s clients will not pay the expected $4 million in infrastructure and road improvements like they volunteered to do with the proposed plan. They will just meet the improvements required of them, like meeting Horry’s strict storm water policy.

Council member Dennis DiSabato said he is usually in favor of rezonings, but this project is different for him because it is already zoned for development.

“I don’t want to see Highway 90 turn into what we are dealing with still in Carolina Forest,” he said.

DiSabato said that there needs to be improvements to Highway 90 itself before the growth continues. The growth of the road was one of the underlying issues of all the debate and public comments at the meeting.

Council member Johnny Vaught’s mother lives on Highway 90 and he personally grew up in the area. He said that he is worried about what development will do for the safety and quality of life for residents already there.





“This doesn’t sound like something highway 90 can support,” Vaught said.





After the vote drama

After the vote passed, council member Paul Prince, who voted against the project, asked council to reconsider. His request followed an intermission that allowed the majority of the public to leave.

Council member Harold Worley said that all the no votes should walk out, making it where the council would not have enough members to take an action. He and the other no votes walked out of the chamber.

Worley was right and a lack of quorum stopped the debate. The original vote stood.