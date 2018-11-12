The City wanted to open a children’s museum on the Superblock. One will open here instead

A new children’s museum is opening in The Market Common.

EdVenture, previously known as The South Carolina Children’s Museum, is set to open in February or March along Howard Avenue.

According to Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, the museum opening in The Market Common does not affect potential plans for a new children’s museum in the Superblock.

“It’s a temporary location for them,” Bethune said in a text message about The Market Common location.

Last January, former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announced a new children’s museum and library for the Superblock — a decision that was ill-received by the community.

Plans for the area were tabled during the 2016 election, but in February, city officials and members of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation presented renderings that showed a partnership with EdVenture to open a new children’s museum in the area.

City officials have hired downtown consultants to create a master plan for Myrtle Beach and are working with them during the next two city council meetings.

“I would have to refer you to the city for updates regarding the super block but are still hoping to be part of the overall development plans once they are finalized,” Lisa Hailey, interim president and CEO of EdVenture, said in an email to The Sun News. “We are just so grateful to be able to have a space in the meantime in which to host children and their families.”

The Market Common location will have a themed environment, which will be revealed during the opening.

EdVenture did have a previous Myrtle Beach location at 2204 North Oak Street, close to downtown Myrtle Beach. Hailey said that location is no longer open.

“EdVenture is the perfect addition to The Market Common because it provides an exceptional atmosphere for learning and growth” said Heather Gray, general manager at The Market Common.

“The leaders of tomorrow are today’s children and through this partnership with EdVenture, we hope to provide a positive place where families can come and enjoy the day with literally something for everyone,” she said.