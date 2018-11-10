New Starbucks location coming to the Grand Strand. Here’s where it will be

A second Starbucks location is coming to Conway.
Many driving through Conway might have noticed a Starbucks “coming soon” sign draped across an old gas station located in the shopping center that once featured Kmart and currently houses Belk, Dollar General, Goodies and other stores.
ConwaySCNOW, a local economic development (LED) initiative by the Conway Chamber of Commerce and City of Conway, recently posted on its Facebook page that the arrival of the coffee house was “over one year in the making.”
“Happy to announce the arrival of Starbucks on Hwy 501 and 16th Avenue,” the Facebook post reads. “More announcements coming soon!!”
An attempt to reach Starbucks’ corporate media relations for more information was unsuccessful Friday afternoon.
The impending arrival of this Starbucks location will be Conway’s second, with the first located near Coastal Carolina University at 119 Chanticleer Dr E.
David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295
Comments