An overnight freeze warning has been issued for these Horry County areas

Parts of Horry County are under a freeze warning for the wee to early hours Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. for northwestern parts of Horry County, including Loris, Green Sea and Aynor, the NWS reports. Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 29 to 32 degrees.
The temps will begin to drop below freezing (32 degrees) around 3 a.m. and become “more widespread into daybreak,” the weather service states.
The NWS advises those in areas where temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing to be cautious.
“Freezing temperatures may kill sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the NWS states. “Pets sensitive to very cold temperatures should also be protected or brought in.”
