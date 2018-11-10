What you should know about frostbite and how to prevent it

Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.
An overnight freeze warning has been issued for these Horry County areas

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 10, 2018 11:55 AM

Parts of Horry County are under a freeze warning for the wee to early hours Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. for northwestern parts of Horry County, including Loris, Green Sea and Aynor, the NWS reports. Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 29 to 32 degrees.

The temps will begin to drop below freezing (32 degrees) around 3 a.m. and become “more widespread into daybreak,” the weather service states.

The NWS advises those in areas where temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing to be cautious.

“Freezing temperatures may kill sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the NWS states. “Pets sensitive to very cold temperatures should also be protected or brought in.”

David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295

