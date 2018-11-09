Garden City man charged with murder after dead body found near homeless camp

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Garden City Beach man with murder in connection with dead body found in a homeless camp near Murrells Inlet last weekend, according to a news release.
Markey Terrill Faulkner, 38, was arrested Friday and is charged with murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the release states.
On Sunday, officers responded to a report of a deceased male near a homeless camp around the Horry-Georgetown county line, according to the report. Police determined that the person had been robbed and murdered and that another person had been robbed and “badly beaten,” the report states.
An investigation led to police identifying Faulkner as the suspect and he was taken into custody on Friday in Myrtle Beach, according to police.
