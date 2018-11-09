Two blocks, 13 arrests: Horry County seizes drugs, guns and cash in Wednesday raid

The Horry County Police Department searched homes along two street blocks near Conway. The result? Thirteen arrests made on drug possession and drug trafficking charges.
On Wednesday, HCPD’s Narcotics & Vice Unit, Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched the homes on the 5,000 block of Ford Taylor Road and the 6,000 block of Antioch Road, west of Conway.
Eight of the 13 arrests were made on Ford Taylor Road, where police seized two guns, $2,700 in cash, heroin, crack, heroin, oxycodone, hydrocodone and marijuana.
The following arrests were made during the bust on Ford Taylor Road: Jennifer Shelley Jordan, Abygail Rachel Grubb, David Ray Gordon, Jessie Wilson Causey, Kyiesha Lanea Gee, Jerome Jamal Gee, Eric Anton Riggins and Joey Lee Henry.
The other five arrests were made on Antioch Road, where police found cocaine base, marijuana and heroin, as well as $2,700 in cash.
The following arrests were made during the bust on Antioch Road: Jarret Davon King, Christopher Smith, Shaquan Smith, James Ramin Bright and Jamell Andre Sherman.
