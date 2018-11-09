Dog plummets to death from Ocean Boulevard hotel balcony, Myrtle Beach police said

A dog fell to its death from an eighth-story balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel Thursday evening, said Lt. Bryan Murphy with Myrtle Beach police.
Police responded to Ocean Park Resort, 1905 S. Ocean Blvd., about 7:30 p.m. and found the dog dead.
Murphy said the dog jumped over the rail and died upon impact.
An owner was on the balcony with the dog, who was playing, during the incident, he said.
The police incident report for the case wasn’t immediately available. The Sun News has requested more information, including the dog’s name.
Comments