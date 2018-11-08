Major project coming this year to Myrtle Beach International Airport. It’ll cost millions

Myrtle Beach International Airport will have a restored taxiway thanks to a multimillion-dollar grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Pavement rehabilitation will start this year on Taxiway A as part of the Horry County Department of Airports’ multi-year project to restore its runway system, according to a release.
“This important taxiway project, in addition to the runway rehabilitation, will keep our airport in compliance with FAA standards while preparing MYR for more continued aircraft operational growth in the years to come,” said director of airports Scott Van Moppes in a release.
The grant — just over $25-million — will help cover most of the cost for the $30-million project, the release said.
In 2015, rehabilitation was completed on the airport’s 9,503-foot runway.
