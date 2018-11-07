What’s going on with that construction next to Rooms To Go near Coastal Grand Mall?

Rooms To Go is expanding their Myrtle Beach location.

The furniture store will soon sell outdoor sets. Workers are currently expanding the building, located at 601 Market Court near Coastal Grand Mall.

Rooms To Go isn’t the only new addition to the mall.

Last August, J&K Home Furnishings announced their new store, making it the fifth one along the Grand Strand. The store, which specializes in mattresses and also sells living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, is located at 110 Oak Forest Lane.

Inside the mall a new clothing store opened in June. Apricot Lane Boutique has its own selection of merchandise and design elements based on local demographics.