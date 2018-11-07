Vehicle submerged underwater in North Myrtle Beach near marina

Crews are working to remove a vehicle submerged underwater near a North Myrtle Beach marina following an overnight crash, authorities said.
Officials said there is nobody in the vehicle, but a dive team is on scene to check the area at Anchor Marina on Little River Neck Road.
Pat Dowling with the City of North Myrtle Beach said crews responded after an employee reported the fence was damaged.
“Sometime during the night and early morning hours a car ran off the road into the water,” Dowling said.
The vehicle is nearly totally submerged underwater near a dock.
There were no witnesses, he said, and it’s unknown how long the vehicle has been in the water.
Division Chief Billy Floyd said crews were dispatched about 8:40 a.m.
“As of right now we have no indications of any body in the vehicle,” he said. Divers are on scene for precautionary measures and to assist the wrecker service in removing the vehicle, he said.
The owner of the vehicle has been identified, Floyd said, and law enforcement is investigating to determine what happened.
Battalion Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue said his team is assisting the City of North Myrtle Beach.
Hannah Strong
