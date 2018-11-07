NMB officials describe scene of vehicle submerged near marina

North Myrtle Beach Division Chief Billy Floyd said officials have made contact with the vehicle's owner and are in the process of figuring out what happened Tuesday night. They don't believe anyone is in the vehicle but aren't sure at this time.
Vehicle submerged underwater in North Myrtle Beach near marina

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

November 07, 2018 08:55 AM

Crews are working to remove a vehicle submerged underwater near a North Myrtle Beach marina following an overnight crash, authorities said.

Officials said there is nobody in the vehicle, but a dive team is on scene to check the area at Anchor Marina on Little River Neck Road.

Pat Dowling with the City of North Myrtle Beach said crews responded after an employee reported the fence was damaged.

“Sometime during the night and early morning hours a car ran off the road into the water,” Dowling said.

The vehicle is nearly totally submerged underwater near a dock.

1C4A9456.jpg
Crews are working to remove a vehicle submerged underwater near Anchor Marina in North Myrtle Beach following an overnight crash.
Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

There were no witnesses, he said, and it’s unknown how long the vehicle has been in the water.

Division Chief Billy Floyd said crews were dispatched about 8:40 a.m.

“As of right now we have no indications of any body in the vehicle,” he said. Divers are on scene for precautionary measures and to assist the wrecker service in removing the vehicle, he said.

The owner of the vehicle has been identified, Floyd said, and law enforcement is investigating to determine what happened.

Battalion Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue said his team is assisting the City of North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach and Horry County officials are on the scene of a vehicle found submerged in the Intracoastal Waterway on Wednesday morning. It's unclear how long the vehicle has been in the water.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

