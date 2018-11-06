Long lines and heavy turnout reported at Horry County polls

In precincts across Horry County, people lined up to cast their votes during the 2018 midterm elections. In all 11 districts, polling places reported deep lines of voters and above-average turnouts.





The Myrtle Beach Recreation Center in the Market Commons area was one of several precincts where voters waited over an hour to get to the polls.

There were reports of individual voting machines malfunctioning and calibration issues with touch screens in different areas across South Carolina. Director of Horry County elections Sandy Martin said there were no major, countywide issues at the polls that she was aware of, despite polling sites being incredibly busy.

That does not mean voting went smoothly for all voters. On Tuesday afternoon, Google analytic information showed a spike in people searching the meaning of “inactive voter” within Horry County.

The long lines also made it where some were unable to wait that long to vote.

Marilyn Littert, 70, who has voted in every election she has been eligible for, said that some old people were unable to wait in the lines after her polling place had issues with curbside voting. She said there were lines out the door at a polling place in the Burgess community, and that there was not enough parking for handicap people.





She said she called for curbside voting due to being handicapped, but no one picked up. She had to walk inside, where she was able to sit down and wait to vote without standing in line.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Littert said.

South Carolina has no laws requiring employers to give employees time to vote.

It is important to remember that results from Election Day are not official, even if candidates claim victory. Results are typically made official by the end of the week, following an audit and verification of the results by local and state election offices. Candidates often will concede the race before the results are official.





If an election is close enough, it could spark a mandatory recount. These results still have to be certified and official by the end of the week.