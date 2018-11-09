Here’s some Grand Strand discounts, thank-you freebies offered on Veterans Day

Horry County’s history is closely tied to military history. From the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, to Peter Horry to the Carolina Forest bombing range, the county has been there to support its troops.

Veterans Day proper is this Sunday, which represents the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended fighting in World War One. Observed Veterans Day in the United States will be on Monday.

Here is what some businesses and attractions are doing to thank those who served on both days:

Food

Panera Bread

Get a combination of free soup, salad, sandwich, mac-and-cheese or baked goods at Panera Bread on Monday with proof of service, at participating locations. Patrons can also round up their bill to the nearest dollar with the money going to benefit veteran support groups. The Panera Bread on Debo Drive in Myrtle Beach and Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach are participating locations.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse locations will be providing a free meal to veterans on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vets need to provide proof of military service and can chose from 10 entree items, plus a drink. There are two locations in the Grand Strand, one at Coastal Grand Mall and the other in Murrells Inlet.

K&W Cafeteria

Dine-in or takeout on Monday as K&W is offering one free meal to veterans with proof of service. The offer last from 11 a.m. until closing and includes an entree, two sides and a drink. Both Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have K&W locations.

Mission BBQ

Is there anything more American than barbecue and supporting the troops? Mission BBQ in North Myrtle Beach will be offering a free sandwich and slice of cake to veterans on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be a live performance of the national anthem at 11:30 a.m.

Veterans Cafe & Grille

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that a place with “Veteran” in its name would do something special for Veterans Day. The Veterans Cafe and Grille in Socastee is offering 50 percent off for veterans on Monday. People on the cafe’s website recommend the Philly cheese steak.

BBQ House

This Surfside Beach barbecue joint located at 1205 Highway 17 will offer a free special meal to veterans, including a non-alcoholic drink. The deal also comes with hushpuppies!

Where to fine more food options?

Local establishments value their veterans, so there are more places than any one list can capture. Check local establishments’ Facebook pages to see if your favorite restaurant is offering a special deal. Also check out the Facebook event’s page.

Events

Georgetown Parade

Monday at 3 p.m. the City of Georgetown will host a Veterans Day Parade on Historic Front Street. The Facebook page is asking people to dress patriotically for the event.

Pawleys Island Concert

Celebrate Veterans Day and the anniversary of the end of World War One with a free concert at the VFW Post in Pawleys Island. The concert band will on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Veterans Day Haircut

Great Clips locations are offering free haircuts to veterans on Sunday. If you’re a veteran who doesn’t need a haircut, you can still stop by and get a coupon for a free haircut that is good until the end of the year.

Horry County Museum





While it is closed for Veterans Day itself, the Museum has a standing exhibit highlighting how Horry County residents have contribute to the United States armed services. See artifacts dating back to the beginning of Horry County and learn more about the area’s history.

Downtown Conway

Do you like seeing Veterans Day and Christmas decorations on the same street? Enjoy the fall weather this weekend by visiting downtown Conway where American flags and lighted snowflakes now line the streets.