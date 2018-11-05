Horry police injured his genitals and ignored crimes, according to a recent lawsuit

A man who accused Horry County police of assaulting him and not investigating crimes settled a civil lawsuit with the agency.
Brian Little and Horry County police reached a settlement this month over a 2016 case. Officers Gregory Camp and Kenneth Kovarsky also were named as defendants.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in court records.
Neither Little’s attorney James Stevens nor Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore responded in time for this report.
In 2016, Little sued the agency and two officers after he said he contacted police in 2014 about juveniles trespassing and vandalizing his property.
The suit states Kovarsky refused to investigate the claim beyond filing a police report.
Little spoke to the mother of a suspect and the youth admitted to the vandalism, the suit states. Little told police, who again didn’t take any action, he said.
One day, Little was distributing fliers when Kovarsky confronted him, according to the filing.
Kovarsky told him they were not going to prosecute the suspects and when Little questioned that decision the officer continually raised his voice, the filing argues. The disagreement continued and Little accused the police officer of not investigating the incident.
Kovarsky eventually arrested Little and asked Camp to frisk him, the filing states. The suit claims during that frisk, Camp grabbed Little’s genitals and yanked them, causing an injury.
Police charged Little with second-degree harassment, which was dismissed, according to the filing.
Comments