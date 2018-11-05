Coroner identifies man who died in early morning crash on S.C. 410

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
Reginald Brown, 21, of Conway, died at the scene of the crash on S.C. 410, said deputy coroner Darris Fowler.
Brown died from multiple trauma, Fowler said.
About 4:45 a.m., a Ford van was traveling west on S.C. 410 when it ran off the road and overturned, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver died and a passenger was transported to the hospital, Collins said.
Neither the driver or passenger were wearing seat belts, he said.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
