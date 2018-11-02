Portions of Ocean Boulevard to close on Saturday as runners try to win $25,000

Portions of Ocean Boulevard will be closed Saturday so runners will get a shot at breaking the world record mile time.

The race itself will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will pay $25,000 if someone can beat the world record time of 3 minutes and 13 seconds set by Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999. There will be various heats for the race, so not everyone will run at once.

Casual runners or walkers can register for the race Saturday at the Old Pavilion Site. The race’s path goes from 24th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North along Ocean Boulevard.

For the race, Ocean Boulevard between 23rd Avenue N. and 24th Avenue N. southbound lanes will close at 3 p.m. to begin setting up, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Then for the race itself, both lanes all the way to 8th Avenue North will close at 5:45 p.m.

The road closures will affect people wanting to drive into areas near the SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach.

Once the race is over, northbound traffic will reopen on Ocean Boulevard first. Southbound traffic should be completely reopened by 9:30 p.m once the street is cleared.

After the runners have their shot at breaking the record, the event’s website said a small festival will be held on the old Pavilion Site.