North Myrtle Beach resident contracts West Nile virus, officials say

A North Myrtle Beach resident has contracted West Nile virus, according to city officials.

According to a release, the person lives in the area of 22nd Avenue North. Specific details on where the person contracted the virus are not known, officials said.

“It is the City’s understanding that, during the time when the person was most likely to have contracted the virus, the person was living with their parents in another city in an area that flooded during Hurricane Florence,” the release reads.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is spraying for mosquitoes in a 1-mile-radius around the person’s address. The city normally sprays for mosquitoes once a week, but was not spraying Wednesday due to people being outside for trick-or-treating.

Officials have been testing and treating ponds, catch basins and drainage ditches in the area of 22nd Avenue North.