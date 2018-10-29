Smoothies, subs and suds: These new businesses are coming to Carolina Forest

A new building is coming to the Towne Center of Carolina Forest, and with it comes new businesses.

The Ocean Bay Market as of now will have national chains like Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Jersey Mikes Subs in two of its five storefronts. The smoothie shop will have a drive-thru.

In addition, local chain J. Peters Grill and Bar will be opening a Carolina Forest location in the area. Other J. Peters locations include Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet.

The property’s broker Eddie Bushong, with Dial, Dunlap & Edwards real estate firm, said as of now a national chain salon is planned for the building. It will be announced once the deal is finalized.





One spot is still open, Bushong said, and he is hoping to fill it with something other than a restaurant.