Wheel of Fortune to hold tryouts in Myrtle Beach. Here’s when and where

Are you a Wheel of Fortune fan? Do you think you’re good at playing along while watching it on TV?
Well, soon you’ll have a chance to try out for the show.
WBTW, the Grand Strand’s CBS affiliate, announced recently that Wheelmobile — a 36-foot Winnebago that tours the nation in search of contestants — will be making a stop in Myrtle Beach next month.
Wheelmobile will set up shop Nov. 10-11 from noon to 4 p.m. each day in the parking lot adjacent to RipTydz Oceanfront Grille and Rooftop Bar, which is located at 1210 Ocean Boulevard, WBTW revealed.
According to Wheel of Fortune’s website and WBTW, prospective contestants can fill out applications in hopes of being called up through a random draw for a go at the traveling version of the game show. The most promising contestants will be invited back for a final audition, the website says.
“Even if your application isn’t chosen you’ll still experience all the fun of Wheel of Fortune as if you were at a taping with Pat [Sajak] and Vanna [White],” Wheel of Fortune’s website says.
However, there is no guarantee that anyone showing up at the Wheelmobile event will make the cut, the website says.
“Last year, more than a million people applied and only 600 were selected. So if making an event means sacrificing expenses, loss of wages or more, don’t fret, we’ll surely be back around again,” it reads.
Nonetheless, it’s possible some folks will impress enough to get a shot on the show.
“If you are invited to the final auditions, you will receive a letter or email within a few months of our last Wheelmobile event,” WBTW reports.
Applications will be handed out before the hour-long games begin, with three each day at noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., WBTW reports. Those who are drawn to compete in the Wheelmobile games will receive prizes.
Free valet parking will be available for the first 250 vehicle to show, while other free street parking and paid parking in the area will be accessible, according to WBTW.
Notable: Vanna White is a North Myrtle Beach native.
David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295
