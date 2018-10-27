Victim in fatal wreck involving police vehicle on Highway 31 identified

A 35-year-old Conway man has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck that involved a police vehicle Friday night on Highway 31.
Marcus Williamson was struck by a 2017 Ford Police Interceptor SUV around 8:20 p.m. and died on scene as a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the police vehicle was traveling northbound on 31 near the Robert Grissom Parkway exchange. There were some lane closures as a heavy police presence remained on scene hours after the wreck.
A Sun News photographer said there was heavy damage to the front of a Horry County Sheriff’s Office SUV on the highway.
The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash and said more details would be released when they become available.
